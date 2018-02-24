Image copyright Google Image caption The Cross Keys pub on Goodramgate was evacuated

Armed officers were called to a York pub following reports of a man with a gun.

Police were called to the Cross Keys on Goodramgate at 17:50 GMT on Friday.

The city centre bar was evacuated and police detained a local man in his 30s, who was allegedly carrying an air pistol.

Insp Jonathan Asvadi said despite the firearm being an air pistol the incident "caused alarm and a very rapid police response".

"When responding to reports such as this our first and foremost priority is to ensure the public stay safe at all times," he said.

"It was absolutely the right thing to do and we'd always encourage people who see anything suspicious, especially if it may involve a weapon, to report it to us immediately."