A care worker has admitted stealing up to £12,000 from residents at a home in York.

Beth Wallace, 55, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to five counts of fraud by abuse of position.

She committed the offences between July 2016 and February 2017 while working as a care supervisor at a residential home in Arbor Close.

Wallace, of Melton Road, Waltham on the Wolds, Leicestershire, was bailed and is due to be sentenced on 12 April.

Steve Roberts, regional operations manager for Mencap, which operates the home, said: "Through our financial monitoring systems, Mencap identified anomalies in the finances of several people we support.

"We immediately acted on these findings, informed the police and put in place additional safeguards to ensure their finances were adequately protected.

"All monies lost have been returned to the people we support at the service, and we thoroughly condemn those who seek to abuse or exploit people with a learning disability."