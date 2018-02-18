Image copyright CUMBRIA POLICE Image caption Paul Spence's family said he had a "wicked" sense of humour and a "cheeky" smile

The family of a man who died at a salvage site said he was a "beloved husband" and "hard-working" family man.

Paul Spence, 64, from Skipton, became trapped under a piece of machinery at Michael Douglas Auto Salvage, Carlisle, on Thursday.

A joint investigation into his death is being carried out by Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

He had been a customer at the site when he became trapped.

Despite being released by fire crews he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Paul was a well-known and much respected garage owner in Skipton, renowned for his cheeky smile and wicked sense of humour," the tribute said.

"You could not meet a nicer guy," the statement from the family continued.