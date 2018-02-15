Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A64 near York

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of an 11-year-old boy.

The boy died in a crash on the A64 at Grimston Bar, near York, on 15 August 2016.

Patrick Veitch, 48, of Gate Fulford Hall, York, also faces two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Magistrates in York sent the case to York Crown Court where Mr Veitch is due to appear on 16 March.

