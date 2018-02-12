Image copyright Geograph/robert murray Image caption The instructors were based at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate

Ten Army instructors have gone on trial for charges relating to the physical abuse of teenage recruits.

The non-commissioned officers face 31 charges, including 25 of ill-treatment and six of battery, dating from June 2014.

The defendants all deny ill-treating 12 recruits while they were instructors at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The trial is taking place at the court martial centre in Bulford, Wiltshire.

The charges allege the recruits were slapped or punched, spat at, grabbed by the throat, forced to eat manure and had their faces submerged in mud.

The defendants are: