Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A BMW M5, similar to the car pictured here, was recorded at speeds of up to 150mph, say police

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a BMW M5 allegedly reached 150mph during a police pursuit.

The car had travelled through North Yorkshire from Merseyside on Wednesday night.

Police said they began following it along the A1 near Wetherby "at speeds of up to 150mph" before bringing it to a safe stop in West Yorkshire.

A 39-year-old man from Merseyside is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on 29 March.

He is also charged with driving a car with two bald tyres.