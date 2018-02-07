Image copyright Graham Eva Image caption Flying Scotsman is due to travel on the Settle-Carlisle line in July, taking in the picturesque Ribblehead Viaduct

The world's best known steam engine, Flying Scotsman, will be visiting towns and cities across the UK as part of a summer tour.

Dates announced so far include Edinburgh, Cumbria, the Chiltern Hills and North Downs.

The engine will also be on show as part of several static displays, including the East Lancashire Railway.

The passenger tour gets under way in April, with a one-way trip from London's King's Cross to Scarborough.

It comes after The National Railway Museum, which owns the locomotive, signed a six-year deal with engineering firm Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

The record-breaking engine will also return to the Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough as a "special thank you" for providing assistance after the engine suffered mechanical problems in October.

Jim Lowe, head of operations at the National Railway Museum, said: "Flying Scotsman is a fantastic ambassador for the National Railway Museum and we aim to give as many people as possible the chance to see this legend of the steam age."

Further dates will be added throughout the year, once details are confirmed, he added.

Last year timetables were withdrawn by one operator on its website after a problem with fans trespassing on the line.

Ahead of the 2018 tour, officials are asking people not to put themselves in danger.

