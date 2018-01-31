Image copyright York Conservatives Image caption Councillor David Carr represents the Copmanthorpe ward and led the council since May 2016

The leader of York City Council has been sacked after a vote of no confidence within his own party.

David Carr, from the Conservative group, was dismissed by his colleagues after a row erupted involving his decision to sack a senior councillor.

It is understood he has been replaced by former Lord Mayor Ian Gillies, although the appointment is yet to be formally agreed by the council.

The council's budget for the next year is due to be published later.

It recently emerged that councillor Stuart Rawlings was sacked from the executive by Mr Carr on 23 January over a potential conflict of interest.

It related to a piece of land a member of Mr Rawlings' family owns which was included in the council's local plan.

Mr Rawlings denied any wrongdoing and said he "immediately declared the issue" to the council, but he was dismissed.

A second executive member, Sam Lisle, then resigned his place on the executive in response, citing irreconcilable differences with Mr Carr.

Gemma Dillon, BBC Radio York political reporter

If confirmed, Cllr Gillies will be the third leader the Conservatives have had in York since 2015. Councillor Chris Steward, who preceded David Carr, stood down in 2016 for health reasons.

The city is run by a coalition of Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, so it remains to be seen if this turbulent time will affect that relationship.

With elections around the corner next year in York and the annual budget due out, Cllr Gillies will be hoping to ease the rifts within his party.

He voted against the council's controversial local plan last week, so it is unclear how easy that task will be.