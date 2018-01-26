York & North Yorkshire

Aldi worker's murder: Neville Hord charged with assaulting victim's mother

  • 26 January 2018
Jodie Willsher Image copyright Jodie Willsher/Facebook
Image caption Friends described Jodie Willsher as "a truly lovely woman"

A man accused of murdering an Aldi supermarket worker is facing a second charge of assaulting her mother a month before the killing.

Neville Hord, 44, is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Jodie Willsher to death at the Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.

He is also accused of grievous bodily harm against her mother Nicole Dinsdale on 25 November.

Mr Hord appeared at Bradford Crown Court via videolink.

He did not enter a plea and was further remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 15 March.

Mrs Willsher suffered multiple injuries and died at the supermarket on Keighley Road in the attack last year.

Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Neville Hord has appeared at Leeds Crown Court

