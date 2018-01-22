Image caption Dorothy Hattersley , who lives alone, said she sits in the dark at night because she is worried about her electricity bill

A 94-year-old woman who is in dispute with her electricity provider sits in the dark at night because she is afraid she might "run up an unpayable bill".

Dorothy Hattersley, who lives alone in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, said she has not been billed correctly by Npower since 2012.

She said she "lives in dread of who is going to come knocking at the door".

Npower said it was looking into the matter and was working to resolve things as soon as possible.

Mrs Hattersley's son Kevin said: "It is absurd it has taken so long, and it still hasn't been resolved."

"We've had letters from Npower accepting there is an issue, but an issue which has lasted since 2012."

He said over the years his mother, who has no idea how much she owes, had been sent bills which varied greatly, while at the same time telling her she was more than £1,000 in credit.

'Frightened'

Last year, he said his mother received a demand for £1,000, which was later reduced, but there had been "no further progress" since.

"Subsequently, my mother doesn't pay anything to Npower because she hasn't had a bill. Instead she puts the money she would have paid into an ISA while she waits for an up-to-date bill."

"My mother sits in the dark of an evening with just the TV on. She's frightened to run up an unpayable bill," he added.

In a statement, Npower said: "We were sorry to hear of the issues on Dorothy's account. We are currently looking into this and will resolve as soon as we can."