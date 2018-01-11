Image copyright J Thomas/Geograph Image caption Queen Ethelburga's College is at Thorpe Underwood, between Harrogate and York

A former chair of governors at a North Yorkshire private school has denied seven historical sex abuse charges.

Brian Martin, 68, is accused of committing the offences between 2005 and 2010 at Queen Ethelburga's College in Thorpe Underwood, near York.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrates in Harrogate earlier.

Mr Martin, of Farnham Lane, Ferrensby, Knaresborough, is due to stand trial at York Crown Court.

He was granted unconditional bail until 9 February when he is due to appear for a hearing at the crown court.

Queen Ethelburga's is a school for boys and girls between three and 19, founded in Harrogate in 1912. It is now based at Thorpe Underwood near Little Ouseburn, York.