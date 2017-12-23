Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Jodie Willsher's husband Malcolm said she was "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face"

The man accused of stabbing an Aldi supermarket worker to death has appeared in court charged with murder.

Neville Hord, 44, from Bradford, is accused of attacking Jodie Willsher, 30, as she worked at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Mother-of-one Mrs Willsher suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene on Thursday.

Mr Hord, of Great Horton Road, was remanded by York magistrates to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 28 December.

There were no family members present in court for the short hearing.

Malcolm Willsher described his wife as "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face".

He added: "She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife."

Aldi has said the store would be closed until further notice to allow police to carry out investigations.

Colin Breslin, regional manager at Aldi described Mrs Willsher as "a much loved and popular colleague" and said they were "all deeply shocked and saddened by this incident".

Image copyright Jodie Willsher/Facebook Image caption Friends described Jodie Willsher as "a truly lovely woman"

Matthew Barnes, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said the company was "doing everything we can to support our people and all those affected during this difficult time".

Floral tributes have been left in the supermarket car park, with friends describing her as "a truly lovely woman and very popular".