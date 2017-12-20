Image copyright Alex Klis/Facebook Image caption Marcin and Angelika Klis took a picture of themselves together in Manchester shortly before the attack

Enough money has been raised to help the young daughters of a couple killed in the Manchester Arena attack buy their own house.

Angelika and Marcin Klis, who lived in York, died in the explosion while picking up their daughters from the Ariana Grande concert.

Alex Klis, 20, said local fundraising had been "really, really amazing".

She said not worrying about rent meant she could concentrate on looking after her younger sister.

Thousands of pounds have been raised through community events and from a JustGiving page set up by a close friend.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Ms Klis said: "I appreciate it so much because on top of doing everything and sorting stuff out, I haven't had to worry about how we are going to afford to pay rent.

"It's a big relief taken off my shoulders."

'Stay strong'

She said she and her sister were looking forward to moving into the house and she was now "just trying to stay strong" for her sibling.

In the aftermath of the terror attack on 22 May, Ms Klis posted an appeal on Facebook for information about her parents whereabouts.

Recalling the day's events, she said she knew as soon as she could not get in touch with her mother that something had happened.

"Everyone was looking for them and searching the hospitals... but for me the second we got out there and that phone call to my mum that wasn't answered, that was the moment I realised," she said.

She said the hardest thing was "just not having them there".

"I don't mean them doing everything, but them being there when you're home by yourself and you don't hear my dad coughing upstairs or my mum snoring before work."