From the section

Image caption Police searched this disused garage in Northallerton after the arrests in October

Two teenage boys charged with conspiracy to murder at a North Yorkshire school will go on trial in May next year.

Both defendants appeared before Leeds Crown Court with their parents watching from the public gallery.

The boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested by counter-terrorism officers in Northallerton on 28 October.

The older youth is also charged with unlawful wounding and aggravated burglary.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

The pair, who cannot be named, were remanded into secure youth justice accommodation.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism at a school.

Searches were carried out at a number of properties in the market town.