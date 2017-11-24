Image caption Katie was found seriously injured near playing fields in York in January

A 16-year-old girl has been detained for life for killing seven-year-old Katie Rough.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in July.

Katie was smothered and slashed with a knife by the teenager on a playing field in Woodthorpe, York, on 9 January. She died later in hospital.

A judge said it was a "truly exceptional case" and ordered the girl to serve a minimum term of five years.

The defendant appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court as Katie's family looked on from the jury box.

The court heard there was "clear and unequivocal evidence that she still posed a dangerous risk to members of the public" and that so far she had been "unwilling and unable to address her behaviour".

A previous hearing was told how the girl, who was 15 at the time of the attack, suffered with severe mental health problems and was convinced people "were robots".

In July, she was given a 12-week interim hospital order to allow for further assessment of her mental health before sentencing.