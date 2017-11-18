Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Rory Johnson-Hatfield disappeared on a night out in York two years ago

The parents of a man who went missing on a night out two years ago have said life is "unbearable".

Rory Johnson-Hatfield, 29, from Skipton, disappeared after a night out in York on 20 November 2015.

North Yorkshire Police initially feared he had fallen in the River Ouse but his family disagrees. His body has not been found despite searches.

His father, Doug Hatfield, said: "It's hell. It's terrible not knowing where your son is."

His mother, Liz Johnson, said: "It's going to bed every night, waking up every morning and your first thought is, 'Rory's not here. Where is he?'"

Image caption His parents say life has been "unbearable" since the 29-year-old disappeared

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Footage showed the missing man running as if being chased

CCTV footage shows Mr Johnson-Hatfield with friends at about midnight at York Travelodge.

He left the hotel and six minutes later appeared on CCTV coming from Skeldergate Bridge.

Footage from inside a care home shows him on a balcony overlooking the river.

A witness saw Mr Johnson-Hatfield running towards the home as if being chased. He stopped at the entrance and dashed across the car park to scale six-foot gates before climbing on to the balcony.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We never stop looking for a missing person and Rory continues to be a missing person until he is found."