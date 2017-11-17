Image copyright City of York Council

Construction of a delayed 8,000-seater stadium is to start in December.

Contracts for York's community stadium have been signed and work is to begin at the Monks Cross site before Christmas, said City of York council.

The development has suffered a number of delays since it was first proposed in 2009.

When finished, the stadium will host football and rugby league games and also feature a swimming pool, gym, climbing facilities and a sports hall.

It is due to open in 2019.

More stories from Yorkshire

Alongside the stadium will be a commercial development including a cinema complex, restaurants and shops.

Both York Football Club and York City Knights rugby league team are to play home fixtures at the ground.

York FC said it was looking forward to getting into the stadium for the start of the 2019/2020 season.

Councillor David Carr, leader of the council said the stadium would be "a great asset for the city and residents".