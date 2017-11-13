A man has been arrested and charged over an alleged rape 29 years ago, following a cold case investigation.

The 53-year-old from Goole was charged with rape and a Section 14 indecent assault under the previous Sexual Offences Act.

The alleged offence occurred in the Castlegate area of York early on 29 October 1988, said police.

The man has been remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

His arrest follows a "significant amount of work" by a North Yorkshire and Cleveland cold case investigation team, police said.

The victim was aged 27 at the time of the incident and is being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp Steve Menzies, of Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: "With advances in forensic science and other investigation techniques, we are determined to bring offenders to justice."

The police wanted bring "comfort and closure to the victims of serious crimes", he added.