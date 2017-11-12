Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police tweeted about the haul, which was found on Saturday night

Seven bin bags full of cannabis plants have been found at the side of a road in North Yorkshire.

The plants were found by council officers on the A59 in Blubberhouses near Harrogate early on Sunday morning.

PC Amanda Hanusch-Moore tweeted: "If it's yours come and speak to us at Harrogate Police station, we're more than happy to discuss!"

Anyone with information is being urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.