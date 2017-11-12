Cannabis plants found in seven bin bags by side of road
12 November 2017
Seven bin bags full of cannabis plants have been found at the side of a road in North Yorkshire.
The plants were found by council officers on the A59 in Blubberhouses near Harrogate early on Sunday morning.
PC Amanda Hanusch-Moore tweeted: "If it's yours come and speak to us at Harrogate Police station, we're more than happy to discuss!"
Anyone with information is being urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Lost something? This was found in black bin bags last night on the A59 near Blubberhouses. If it's yours come and speak to us at Harrogate Police station, we're more than happy to discuss! 👮♀️👮 pic.twitter.com/8VlYhkzK4o— Amanda Hanusch-Moore (@pcthreeseventwo) November 12, 2017
