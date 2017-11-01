Two boys charged after probe by Northallerton terror police
- 1 November 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Two 14-year-old boys who were arrested by counter-terror police have been charged with conspiracy to murder.
The teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.
Searches were carried out at a number of properties in the market town.
One of the boys is also charged with aggravated burglary. The pair are due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Thursday.