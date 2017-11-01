Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The site has been the scene of numerous protests

Police were called to take a child to school after the route became blocked by anti-fracking protesters.

Another North Yorkshire resident described how she got caught in delays when returning with her child from hospital as protesters shut another road.

Demonstrations have been held in Kirby Misperton since September when Third Energy began work.

Anti-fracking protesters apologised for the disruption but called it necessary.

More on this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Some residents have said recent protests have left them feeling like "prisoners in their own homes".

North Yorkshire Police confirmed an officer took a child to school on Monday after Habton Road was blocked by protesters.

On Friday two men lay in the road causing another closure in the centre of the village.

'Same old, same old'

Resident Ruth Hardie, delayed trying to bring her daughter home from hospital, described it as a constant grind.

She told BBC Radio York: "They don't seem to understand the pressure they are putting on the villagers."

Others have described the protestors as "self indulgent", with some calling them "rude and abusive".

Leigh Coghill, one of the protestors, apologised for the disruption.

However, she said it was necessary, and was "just the tip of the iceberg", compared to the disruption caused by fracking.

Third Energy has not received final consent to begin fracking, but expects to start before the end of the year.