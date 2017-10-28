Jordan Bowes named as North Yorkshire crash victim
- 28 October 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have named a 19-year-old man who was killed following a crash between his car and and a van in North Yorkshire.
Jordan Bowes form Great Broughton died at the scene of the crash on the B1257 near Stokesley on Wednesday.
The road was closed for a number of hours.
Officers are appealing for drivers who may have captured dash-cam footage or witnessed the two vehicles to get in touch.