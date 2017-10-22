Image copyright Protesters Image caption Protesters filmed themselves at the top of the fracking rig in Kirby Misperton on Saturday

Two more people have been arrested after three protesters scaled a 60ft high fracking rig in North Yorkshire.

Two men and a woman climbed to the top of the site at Kirby Misperton in the early hours of Saturday.

A 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are in custody on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

A 29-year old man was arrested on suspicion of the same offences on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police said a man and woman were issued with safety harnesses on Saturday and were "helped down safely from the hydraulic rig by police officers working on the site" on Sunday morning.

Third Energy was given planning permission to operate on the site in May 2016. It has not received final consent to begin fracking but expects to start before the end of the year.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at rock to release the gas inside.

Opponents say it can cause water contamination, earthquakes and vehicles going to and from the site could lead to noise and traffic pollution.