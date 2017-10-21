Image copyright Protesters Image caption Protesters climbed to the top of the fracking rig in the early hours of Saturday morning

A man has been arrested after three protestors scaled a 60ft high fracking rig in North Yorkshire.

Two men and a woman climbed to the top of the site at Kirby Misperton, between Malton and Pickering, at about 03:00 BST, police said.

A 29-year old man is in custody on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage after he climbed down at about 15:45.

The other two remain at the site and were issued with safety harnesses.

Third Energy was given planning permission to operate on the site in May 2016. It has not received final consent to begin fracking but expects to start before the end of the year.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at rock to release the gas inside.

Opponents say it can cause water contamination, earthquakes and noise and traffic pollution.