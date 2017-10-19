Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Protests have been taking place at the site since 19 September

Four people have appeared in court in relation to protests at a shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Third Energy expects to begin fracking at the site at Kirby Misperton by the end of the year.

Helen Chuntso, 40, Nicola Elson, 45, Louise Hammond, 54, and James Mason, 23, have all pleaded not guilty to wilfully obstructing a highway.

York Magistrates' Court did not set a trial date and bailed all four.

Helen Chuntso, of Grove Crescent, Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, Louise Hammond and James Mason, both of Kirby Misperton protection camp and Nicola Elson, of Trafalgar Street West, Scarborough, are the first people to appear in court on charges relating to demonstrations at the fracking site at Kirby Misperton.

Protests began on 19 September when Third Energy began moving equipment onto the site and police have made more than 40 arrests since then.