Image copyright Mike Hopps Image caption Referee Bill Pashby was injured after a man ran onto the pitch in March

A man who attacked a referee after running on to the pitch during a football match has been jailed.

Scott Prew, of High Garth, Eastfield, Scarborough, had earlier admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for 18 months.

Prew, 23, ran onto the pitch as Goalsports and Eastway Sports played at Pickering Town's Mill Lane ground on 29 March, York Crown Court heard.

Referee Bill Pashby was knocked out in the attack, he later said.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

"I got struck from behind and felt tremendous pain. I was unconscious for ten maybe 20 seconds," Mr Pashby said

The game, the final of the Scarborough Saturday League Trophy, had to be abandoned following the attack.

Image caption Bill Pashby said he understood Prew regretted his actions and had hoped he would not have been jailed

Mr Pashby said the incident had made him consider giving up refereeing matches.

"At the time it really upset me but as time has gone on I have decided to carry on. That way the bad boys don't win."