Image copyright PA Image caption Craig Smith and Daniella Hirst were sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

A couple who had sex against the counter of a pizza delivery shop have been given community orders.

Daniella Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, were captured on CCTV in a Domino's shop in Scarborough in February.

Hirst, of Bridlington, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and Smith, also of Bridlington, was found guilty in his absence in September.

Magistrates in Scarborough said the couple were "very close to going to prison".

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple were caught on CCTV at Domino's on Castle Road in Scarborough

An 18-minute CCTV recording of the couple, which the court was shown in September, showed Hirst performing oral sex on Smith before the couple had sex leaning against the counter.

Chairman of the bench, Charles Davis told Hirst, of Gypsey Road, and Smith, of Field Road: "You were both very close to going to prison.

"It was a brazen offence, committed in a public place over a prolonged period and in the presence of staff."

The couple were both handed a 12-month community order and made the subject of a curfew between 19:00 and 07:00 until 27 March.

Smith was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.