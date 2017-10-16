Image copyright Google Image caption The man died following treatment at the Chiropractic 1st clinic in York

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of an 80-year-old man who died following a visit to a chiropractic clinic.

The man died suddenly following treatment at Chiropractic 1st in York on 11 August, police said.

North Yorkshire Police has not released his name, however he has been named by the York Press as retired bank manager, John Thomas Lawler.

The arrested woman, 40, has been released under investigation.

Police said they were alerted to the "sudden death of an 80-year-old man at a chiropractic clinic".

A spokesperson added: "An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of death."