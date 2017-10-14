Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a 4x4 in North Yorkshire.

The blue Suzuki motorcycle was in a crash with a blue Jeep Cherokee at the junction of the A65 and the A6131 near Skipton at about 19:25 BST on Friday.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, died at the scene. An 18-year-old woman, who was riding pillion, suffered serious leg injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was unhurt. Police have appealed for witnesses.

North Yorkshire Police said the Cherokee was turning right onto the A65 towards Harrogate from the A6131 junction at the time.