Image copyright The Black Swan Image caption The family-owned pub is on the edge of the North York Moors

A village pub has been named the best restaurant in the world in an international poll based on customer reviews.

The Black Swan in Oldstead, North Yorkshire, beat Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck and Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir.

TripAdvisor said it was the first time a British restaurant had won the title since the awards began in 2012.

Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Great Milton, Oxfordshire, came second.

The travel website said the winner was selected based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected on the site over a 12-month period.

Image copyright The Black Swan Image caption Tommy Banks became the UK's youngest chef to win a Michelin star at the age of 24

The Black Swan, which has a Michelin star and 4 AA Rosettes, is a family-owned pub on the edge of the North York Moors, near Thirsk.

It is run by the UK's youngest Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, who won the accolade four years ago at the age of 24, and his brother James.

Head chef Tommy said: "Its a huge honour to win this award, but what makes it really special is that it's been awarded because of feedback from our customers."

Martín Berasategui in Spain has held the title since 2015.

Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck came 12th in the website's Travellers' Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants Worldwide poll.

TripAdvisor said the awards differed from others as they were based on feedback from guests and "not based on a small judging panel".

The worldwide poll

1. The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, UK

2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire, UK

3. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

4. L'Auberge de l'Ill, Illhaeusern, France

5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

6. Daniel, New York City, United States

7. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

8. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

9. Maido, Lima, Peru

10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain