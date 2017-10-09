Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was crossing West Acres in the village of Byram when she was hit

A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car after getting off a school bus has died.

Kaitlin Mitchell, from Byram near Knottingley, was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra as she crossed West Acres in the village on 28 September.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but died on 6 October.

The car was found abandoned in Knottingley. A man, in his 30s, was arrested later and has been released on bail.

