Girl hit after getting off school bus in Byram dies
A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car after getting off a school bus has died.
Kaitlin Mitchell, from Byram near Knottingley, was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra as she crossed West Acres in the village on 28 September.
She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but died on 6 October.
The car was found abandoned in Knottingley. A man, in his 30s, was arrested later and has been released on bail.
