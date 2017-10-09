York & North Yorkshire

Girl hit after getting off school bus in Byram dies

West Acres Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was crossing West Acres in the village of Byram when she was hit

A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car after getting off a school bus has died.

Kaitlin Mitchell, from Byram near Knottingley, was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra as she crossed West Acres in the village on 28 September.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary but died on 6 October.

The car was found abandoned in Knottingley. A man, in his 30s, was arrested later and has been released on bail.

