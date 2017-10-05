Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The man was airlifted from the building by the coastguard

A man had to be winched from the roof of York Minster after being taken ill.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance requested assistance from the UK Coastguard just after 11:00 BST to airlift the man from the building.

Staff at the cathedral said the man became ill on the viewing platform of the central tower.

The tower is the highest point of the building at 235ft (72m) and is reached by 275 steps.

Staff at the Minster said: "Huge thanks to the emergency services for the swift response.

"Thanks to all for their support, patience and well wishes."

The man's condition or how he became ill is not known.

It is not the first time a tourist has had to be rescued from the roof of the cathedral.

In 2008, a man in his 70s was airlifted from the roof by a RAF search and rescue helicopter after collapsing.