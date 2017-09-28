Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was crossing West Acres in the village of Byram when she was hit by a Vauxhall Astra

A 12-year-old girl has been seriously injured in an apparent hit-and-run shortly after getting off a school bus in North Yorkshire.

The girl was crossing West Acres in Byram, near Knottingley, at about 15:30 BST when she was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra that failed to stop, police said.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where she remains.

A local man believed to be in his 30s has been arrested. The car involved was found in Knottingley.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the village to come forward.