Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The sheep racing is part of a two-day fair held at Masham in the Yorkshire Dales

Animal rights activists have set up an online petition calling for a ban on sheep racing at Masham Sheep Fair in North Yorkshire.

The campaign, which has attracted more than 60,000 signatures, claims the racing is "unnatural, exploitative... and frightening."

The petition organiser Lambentations has had similar events cancelled in Cambridgeshire, Scotland and Wales.

The BBC has contacted the fair's organisers for a comment.

More on this and other North Yorkshire stories

Co-founder of the Lambentations group Samantha Francis said "using animals for entertainment is exploitative".

She said she only became aware of the annual event this year.

According to Masham Sheep Fair's website, the fair has been running for 30 years and raises money for local charities with this year proceeds due to benefit the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

As well as racing, the two-day event in the Yorkshire Dales market town features displays, market stalls, an art exhibition and sheepdog demonstrations.