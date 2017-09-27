Image caption Police have made 20 arrests over protests at the fracking site in Kirby Misperton

Two more people have been charged over protests outside a shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire.

Two women, aged 56 and 66, have been charged with wilfully obstructing the highway. They were arrested at Kirby Misperton on Tuesday.

Both are due to appear before York magistrates in November.

Third Energy was granted planning permission to frack in May 2016 but has not received final consent from the government to begin work.

A total of 20 people have been arrested at the site so far since 19 September.

Two were released with no further action, while two accepted cautions. The other 16 have been charged for various offences.

Third Energy expects to receive final permission to start fracking before the end of the year and is attempting to move equipment onto the site.

Opponents, who have already lost a legal challenge over the planning consent, set up camp nearby and have been participating in demonstrations nearly every day.

Protest arrests by day

Tuesday, 19 September

Man, 69, accepted a caution for obstructing a police officer

23-year-old man accepted a caution for wilfully obstructing a highway

Man, 33, released without charge

Wednesday, 20 September

Two men, aged 53 and 23, and two women, aged 54 and 40, all charged with obstructing Habton Road in Kirby Misperton

Thursday, 21 September

18-year-old woman charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty

26-year-old woman charged with obstructing a police officer

33-year-old man charged with obstructing the highway

35-year-old woman charged with obstructing the highway

44-year-old woman charged with obstructing the highway

Monday, 25 September

A 61-year-old man arrested and released with no further action

A 56-year-old woman charged with obstructing a police constable

Four women aged 35, 36, 54 and 62 have been charged with wilfully obstructing a highway and besetting a place to compel the abstention of a lawful act (an offence under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992)

Tuesday, 26 September

Two women, aged 56 and 66, charged with wilfully obstructing the highway

All those charged are due to appear before magistrates in October and November.