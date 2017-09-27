Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-old was attacked in Navigation Road, near the bridge over the River Foss

Women have been warned by police not to walk alone in the evening in York after an 18-year-old was sexually assaulted.

The woman was grabbed by her bottom as she walked along Navigation Road at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. He said something to her and then ran off.

It came after two other sexual assaults in the city on Sunday evening. Police are not linking the three attacks.

North Yorkshire Police said patrols in the city were being increased to try and reassure the public.

A spokesman for the force added: "Police are requesting the public to remain vigilant and where possible for women to avoid walking alone late at night."

He said the latest attacker was described as being in his 20s and tall with a tanned complexion.

The earlier incidents are also still under investigation.

At 22:00 BST on Sunday a woman was attacked in the Bootham and Marygate area.

Two men were arrested and questioned by police but have since been released.

Also on Sunday a woman in her 20s was groped by a man in Melrosegate but she managed to fight him off.