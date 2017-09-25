Image copyright JAMES MASON Image caption Protesters have locked their arms into barrels of metal and concrete

Four anti-fracking protesters have laid in the road in front of a hydraulic fracturing site in North Yorkshire.

It is part of a series of protests taking place at the site at Kirby Misperton, where Third Energy was granted permission to frack in 2016.

The protesters have locked their arms into barrels made of concrete and metal and said they remain for at least 24 hours, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said it was assessing the situation.

Supt Alisdair Dey said: "Our core tactic is to engage with people on all sides of the issue, and ask them to work with us to make this a safe and peaceful protest.

"However, once the balance has tipped from peaceful protest to deliberate acts that are unlawful and cause unreasonable disruption to others, including companies going about their lawful business, then we need to take action.

The protesters have vowed to stay on site for "as long as it takes"

"Whilst we would always wish to negotiate, specialist police teams are on site assessing the situation."

Supt Day said protesters had told officers they would be lying in the road for "24 hours or as long as it takes".

Third Energy has not received final consent to begin fracking but expects to start before the end of the year.

It began moving equipment on to the site on 19 September.

Police have arrested 12 protesters since then and charged nine with various offences including obstruction and assault of a police officer.

Protesters have already lost a legal challenge against the decision to grant planning permission at the site.

They have also called on the police to investigate whether protected species of bats are at the site although Third Energy have said wildlife protection was addressed during the planning process.