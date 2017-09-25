Image caption Police said the assault happened in the Bootham and Marygate area

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault after a woman was assaulted in York.

The woman, who is from York, was attacked at around 22:00 BST on Sunday in the Bootham and Marygate area.

North Yorkshire Police said the men, who are both from York, remain in custody. The woman is receiving specialist support.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

