Image copyright Geograph / Christopher Hall Image caption The bikers crashed on the same hairpin bend during a road race at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough

Two people have been seriously injured and 10 others, including spectators, have been hurt in a motorbike race in North Yorkshire.

Racing has been called off at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough, which has been compared to a miniature TT track.

Six people were hurt when a bike ploughed into the crowd at 10:45 BST.

A further six people were injured in the second crash at about 13:45 and two of the casualties were flown to hospital.

Image copyright David Short

One of the motorcyclists was treated at the scene.

'Reluctantly' cancelled meet

Organisers of the 2017 Steve Henshaw International Gold Cup race said the first crash happened on a hairpin bend and involved one rider and three spectators.

The second crash took place in the same spot in an area known as mountside hairpin.

In a statement, race officials said: "Today we have had two serious incidents involving a number of spectators."

"In view of the seriousness of these incidents and our requirements to call on outside assistance to help with this treatment, we have reluctantly taken the advice of everyone concerned and have decided to cancel the rest of the meeting.

"We sincerely apologise to you all for taking this decision and hope you will understand our difficulties in this unprecedented situation."

A sponsor has also reported another motorcyclist was badly injured during the race on Saturday, making three crashes in total on the circuit this weekend.