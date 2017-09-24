Image copyright NORTH YORKSHIRE FIRE Image caption The new vehicles are smaller than a conventional fire engine and carry fewer crew members

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) is to increase crew members on some of its new fire engines after concerns were raised over their safety.

The brigade introduced six Tactical Response Vehicles (smaller fire engines) last year.

The new vehicles carry three firefighters as opposed to a crew of four or five on a standard engine.

NYFRS said it would increase staffing on four units after complaints from local MPs and the Fire Brigades Union.

The review of the Tactical Response Vehicles (TRVs) follows an intervention by the new chair of the fire authority, Conservative councillor Andrew Backhouse.

Mr Backhouse said he had ordered the changes because of "serious concerns in regards to the perceived risk to front line firefighters".

'Further savings'

"It is my duty as chair of the authority to listen to all sides of the argument and to then manage out that risk to the best of my ability," he said.

"I understand the concerns raised and genuinely believe that the instructions I have given to officers is the best way forward in addressing those concerns whilst ensuring that the risk to firefighters and the wider public is minimised."

He added: "further savings will need to be found in other areas of work to facilitate this change".

NYFRS said it would increase crewing to four firefighters on the TRVs at Malton, Tadcaster, Northallerton and Ripon fire stations.

Crewing on TRVs at Scarborough and Harrogate would remain unchanged.

A final decision on the new staffing levels will be made at a fire authority meting in December.