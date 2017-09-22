Image copyright PA Image caption Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere represented the University of York on University Challenge

A former student who appeared on the BBC TV quiz show University Challenge has been acquitted of rape.

Bartholomeo Joly de Lotbiniere, 22, had been accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman in her University of York halls of residence in 2014.

He was found not guilty of charges of rape and assault by penetration at Bradford Crown Court.

The woman had gone to police after seeing the him on the television programme in 2015.