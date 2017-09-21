Image copyright PA Image caption Daniella Hirst pleaded guilty to outraging public decency

A couple had sex against the counter of a pizza delivery shop as staff worked in its kitchen, a court has heard.

Daniella Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, were captured on CCTV in the Domino's shop in Scarborough in February.

Hirst, of Bridlington, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and Smith, of Bridlington, was found guilty in his absence.

Magistrates in Scarborough have adjourned the case until 17 October.

However, chair of the bench Angela Beardshall said a custodial sentence could not be ruled out.

Scarborough Magistrates' Court was played 18 minutes of video that had been captured by the pizza shop's CCTV.

It showed the couple going into the Domino's shop, on Castle Road, and ordering food.

'Disgusting behaviour'

It then showed Hirst performing oral sex on Smith.

The couple were also seen having sex leaning against the shop counter.

Ms Beardshall said: "This offence was in a public place. It was a lengthy incident.

"Members of the public were present as were staff.

"The shop was on a public thoroughfare and members of the public should not have to put up with this disgusting behaviour."

Hirst, of Gypsey Road, was in court as the video was played but Smith, of Field Road, was not present and the magistrates were told he was in prison for other matters.

As she left court Hirst said she was "fuming".

Scott McLoughlin, Hirst's solicitor, told the court the pair had been drinking and suggested that the sex acts were not "brazen".