Image copyright Geograph/robert murray Image caption The instructors were based at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate

Ten army instructors have appeared in court charged with physically abusing recruits during a training camp.

Recruits at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate, claim they were punched, grabbed by the throat and spat on at the camp in Scotland in 2014.

Some instructors are alleged to have held junior soldiers' heads under water or made them eat animal manure.

The instructors denied charges including assault and battery at Bulford Court Martial Centre earlier.

The men will face trial in February, with another six due to appear at the Wiltshire military court on Friday facing similar charges.