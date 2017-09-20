Image copyright Google Image caption Maison Hirstle's hood became twisted around the door to his flat at Pavilion Square

The death of a four-year-old boy found hanged by his hoodie has been described as an "extraordinary" accident by a coroner.

Maison Hirstle, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, died in October 2016 when his hood snagged on the front door of the flats he lived in.

A neighbour found the boy hanging after realising the door was stuck.

Coroner Michael Oakley recorded a verdict of accidental death saying it had been a "tragic accident".

The inquest heard the boy had been playing by the front steps of the flats at Pavilion Square.

Maison's father, James, said he was monitoring from his balcony but was distracted by the arrival of Maison's older brother, TJ.

The boy was found by Rafael Twardowski after his friend noticed the door was stuck and saw a child's feet behind it.

'Absolutely devastated'

Mr Twardowski said: "I had my head inside the door. I saw the boy was hanging from the door handle by his coat.

"The hoodie was twisted around the door handle and tight around his neck."

He said he took the boy down just as Maison's brother Preston appeared.

The boy's father told the hearing: "They had been out about half-an-hour when his brother came upstairs screaming, holding him in his arms."

"I blame myself every day. There is no one else to blame," he said.

The hood had cut off the supply of oxygen to Maison's brain and led to cardiac arrest.

Coroner Michael Oakley said: "In some extraordinary way, he has had his coat trapped in the door leading to the communal part of these flats.

"This has directly led to his death by effectively causing a ligature around his neck."

Katrina Glendinning, Maison's mother, said: "I'm absolutely devastated.

"I loved him more than the world. He was absolutely amazing, smiley, loveable and always told the truth."