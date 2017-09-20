Image caption About 60 people protested at the site on Tuesday

Two protesters arrested at a shale gas fracking site in North Yorkshire have been cautioned.

About 60 people demonstrated at the entrance of the site in Kirby Misperton on Tuesday, as the first equipment required for fracking arrived.

Police expect further protests but have said they would prefer to ask people to move on rather than make arrests.

Third Energy was granted planning permission for the fracking site in May 2016.

It has not received final consent to begin fracking but expects to start before the end of the year.

More stories from around Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said three arrests were made on Tuesday.

A 69-year-old man accepted a caution for obstructing a police officer and a 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday evening has accepted a caution for wilfully obstructing a highway.

Image copyright PA Image caption The KM8 well at Kirby Misperton was sunk in 2013

A 33-year-old man has been released without charge.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at rock to release the gas inside.

Opponents say it can cause water contamination, earthquakes and noise and traffic pollution.

Shaun Zablocki, one of the managers at the site, said the area would benefit from the work being done.

"There are jobs and energy stability which can be gained from this project and all the concerns can be addressed through engineering and safe mitigation," he said.

Supt Lindsey Robson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We'll continue to take a neighbourhood policing approach to protests - that means we will talk to people, to explain what is acceptable in terms of safety and reasonableness, and ask them to work with us to make this a safe and peaceful protest.

"We would rather talk to people and persuade them to move, than have to make arrests."