Northallerton prison dig for 'largest' treadmill

Image caption The prison is in the process of being demolished to enable redevelopment of the site

Archaeologists are hoping to find the remains of a treadmill used to punish inmates in a prison.

Northallerton jail, which closed in 2013, is currently being demolished ahead of redevelopment.

Treadmills were introduced in jails in the early 19th Century with inmates forced to walk on them for hours, before they were abolished in 1898.

York Archaeological Trust (YAT) has a month to work at five key locations at the site, which dates from the 1780s.

The 3.5 acre (1.4-hectare) jail site was acquired by Hambleton District Council from the Ministry of Justice in 2014.

Mark Robson, leader of Hambleton District Council, said: "The trust will be looking for evidence of early life at the prison when officers and prisoners all lived in the complex, when bread was baked for the town on site, when it was used as a military prison - and of course when the famous treadmills were used for punishment."

Treadmills were introduced at Northallerton in the 1820s and were abolished with the passing of the Prisons Act of 1898.

Image copyright YAT/HAMBLETON DISTRICT COUNCIL Image caption Male and female inmates would be expected to walk the treadmill

Treadmills in prisons