M62 crash: Baby boy and toddler sister die in hospital

A two-month-old boy and his 19-month-old sister have died in hospital after a crash on the M62.

They were taken to hospital after the car they were in left the westbound carriageway near Eggborough on Sunday afternoon. Both died the next day.

Their mother is in a serious condition while the father - believed to be the driver - received minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said the family were from West Yorkshire but it did not name them.

Emergency services including the air ambulance and fire crews attended the scene near the A19 Whitley Bridge, Goole, at about 15:30 BST on Sunday.

Police thanked a lorry driver who was not involved in the accident for going to the family's aid.

Police asked for witnesses.