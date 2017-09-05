York Minster offers scaffolding tours to visitors

Image copyright Dean and Chapter of York Minster Image caption Visitors will be able to see restoration work taking place almost 100 ft (30m)above ground

People are to be offered the chance to climb part of the scaffolding at York Minster to look at restoration work close up.

Visitors will get to see work on the cathedral's South Quire Aisle, some 98ft (30m) above ground.

The event, on 8 September, is part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

There will also be opportunities to meet the people responsible for the maintenance and conservation of the 800-year-old building.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

Alex McCallion. director of works and precinct at the minster, said: "We will take them to the top of the scaffolding where we will be looking at one of the buttresses we are restoring and the new pinnacle we are building on top of it.

"It is a huge privilege to see it close up and the workmanship and craftsmanship that has gone into this work."

Image caption There is a lift to reach the top of the scaffolding

Image caption Visitors will get to see exactly how the fabric of the building is repaired

Restoration work on the South Quire Aisle involves repairing and replacing the stone and glass in 11 window bays.

The project is expected to take 11 years and cost £11m.

The area dates from 1361 and took 60 years to construct and is now showing its age, Mr McCallion said.

"There is over 600 years of exposure to the elements, weathering, and some of the glass has buckled with the heat of the sun and come away from the stone.

"It is quite a project."