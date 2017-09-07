Katie Rough death: Teen given interim hospital order

Image caption Katie was found seriously injured near playing fields in York in January

A 16-year-old girl, who admitted the manslaughter of seven-year-old Katie Rough, has been given an interim hospital order.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in July.

Mr Justice Michael Soole told the teenager earlier she posed "a high risk of serious harm" to herself and others.

The interim order would, he said, allow further assessment of her mental health ahead of sentencing on 24 November.

The hospital order would last for 12 weeks, Mr Justice Soole said.

"All sentencing options will be open when, at its conclusion, I make my final decision," he told the girl, who appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link.

Katie was smothered and slashed with a Stanley knife by the teenager near a playing field in Woodthorpe, York, on 9 January.

She died later in hospital.

Leeds Crown Court heard in July the teenager had developed severe mental health problems before the killing.

Image copyright Google Image caption Katie was found near a playing field near Alness Drive, in Woodthorpe, York, on 9 January

Katie Rough killing timeline: