Katie Rough death: Teen given interim hospital order
A 16-year-old girl, who admitted the manslaughter of seven-year-old Katie Rough, has been given an interim hospital order.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility in July.
Mr Justice Michael Soole told the teenager earlier she posed "a high risk of serious harm" to herself and others.
The interim order would, he said, allow further assessment of her mental health ahead of sentencing on 24 November.
Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire
The hospital order would last for 12 weeks, Mr Justice Soole said.
"All sentencing options will be open when, at its conclusion, I make my final decision," he told the girl, who appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video-link.
Katie was smothered and slashed with a Stanley knife by the teenager near a playing field in Woodthorpe, York, on 9 January.
She died later in hospital.
Leeds Crown Court heard in July the teenager had developed severe mental health problems before the killing.
Katie Rough killing timeline:
- 9 January - A seven-year-old girl is found seriously injured near a playing field in the Woodthorpe area of York. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later
- 10 January - Police name Katie Rough as the victim and appeal for witnesses who saw two girls, aged 15 and seven
- 11 January - A 15-year-old girl appears at York Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife
- 11 January - The prime minister and leader of the opposition both pay tribute to Katie in the House of Commons
- 13 January - The 15-year-old charged with Katie's murder appears at Leeds Crown Court via video-link and denies the charges against her
- 16 January - Balloons are released in Katie's memory at Westfield Primary School, on what would have been her eight birthday
- 30 January - Inquest opened and adjourned
- 13 February - Public funeral held in York Minster for Katie led by the Archbishop of York
- 16 February - Second appearance at Leeds Crown Court by teenage girl who formally denies both charges through her solicitor
- 3 July - Girl, now aged 16, admits manslaughter due to diminished responsibility on the first day of her trial for murder
- 7 September - Girl given interim hospital order ahead of sentencing on 24 November