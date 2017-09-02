North Yorkshire coast bid to attract year-round visitors

Image copyright June Gothika Image caption The North York Moors National Park Authority wants to attract more visitors to a 36-mile stretch of coastline

Tourism bosses in North Yorkshire have announced plans to promote the region's coastline as a year-round resort.

The North York Moors National Park Authority wants to attract more visitors to a 36-mile stretch of coastline between Saltburn and Scalby.

The authority is looking to attract "outdoor adventurers, honeymoon hikers, and heritage tourists".

The area includes Whitby which has long been associated with Bram Stoker's seminal horror novel Dracula.

The resort already hosts the twice yearly Goth Weekend, and a biannual Steampunk festival.

Image copyright Google Image caption It is looking to attract more "outdoor adventurers, honeymoon hikers, and heritage tourists"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Whitby is known for its twice yearly Goth Weekend, which takes place in April - October/November

However, Catriona McLees, head of tourism at the authority, said a new focus on particular activities would attract more year-round custom.

"For instance, creating themed activities and flagging up the appeal of the coast to niche audiences such as faith and heritage tourists, outdoor adventurers, and honeymoon hikers," she said.

Other resorts included in the plans are Staithes, Runswick Bay, Sandsend, and Robin Hood's Bay.

The plans are part of the Moors to the Sea programme - a partnership working with coastal communities to revive seaside villages.

The authority is holding an event on 12 September to get local businesses involved.